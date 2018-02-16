WATCH: MSNBC’s Scarborough Says There Are 33,000 Gun Deaths Every Year. Here’s What He’s Not Telling You.

There’s one key factor that Scarborough left out: the huge percentage of gun deaths by suicide.

As Jazz Shaw pointed out in 2015, according to the CDC itself, in 2011 there were indeed roughly 33,000 gun deaths in the United States — but 21,175 of them were suicides. In addition, roughly 2,500 resulted from accidents and unintentional injuries.

Shaw went further: “Of the actual 8,583 gun murders committed in 2011, 323 were committed with “rifles.” And that’s all rifles, including bolt action, deer hunting rifles and all the rest. The number committed with so called “assault rifles” were a fraction of that.“ – READ MORE

