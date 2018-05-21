Sen. Chris Murphy Attacks Congress ‘Inaction,’ But Current Gun Laws Should Have Stopped Shooter

In the wake of a national tragedy involving guns, it’s a pitiful synonym of where we are as a nation that one can almost set their watch by how quickly a Democrat makes a grotesquely misinformed statement about guns that somehow doesn’t get called out by the mainstream media.

Most of these statements call for stricter gun laws — not any specific type of gun law, mind you, but just a general call for gun laws. There is a list of usual suspects in these sorts of things: Andrew Cuomo, Dianne Feinstein, Kirsten Gillibrand.

Let’s call it like it is: the horrifying inaction of Congress, slaughter after slaughter, has become a green light to would-be shooters, who pervert silence into endorsement. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 18, 2018

“Let’s call it like it is: the horrifying inaction of Congress, slaughter after slaughter, has become a green light to would-be shooters, who pervert silence into endorsement,” he wrote.

Now, a few things here. First, as National Review’s Charles C.W. Cooke pointed out, Murphy has said that he has no intention of trying to ban shotguns or .38 revolvers in the gun legislation he is pushing in Congress. (In fact, the right to own those weapons has been affirmed by District of Columbia v. Heller, the most pertinent recent Supreme Court case regarding gun control.) Is Congress showing inaction by refusing to pass laws that are unconstitutional on their face — not to mention one that Murphy says he wouldn’t support? – READ MORE

