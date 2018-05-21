Dozens of Spying Devices Found in DC — Can Hit Thousands of Cell Phones at Once

Shockingly, an investigative report from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., has found dozens of those spy devices around the nation’s capital. And even more troubling is the fact nobody is entirely sure how they got there.

“The technology can be as small as a suitcase, placed anywhere at any time, and it’s used to track cell phones and intercept calls,” explained the news outlet.

The trick is that your phone is always searching for a strong tower. When it finds one, it connects automatically. This happens constantly without the user ever realizing it.

By mimicking or “spoofing” a real cell tower, the StingRays — a brand name for one variant of the device — connect to your phone and gather important data, including its unique identification number.

This means that once a group knows what your phone looks like on the network, a cluster of StingRays can detect when you enter or leave an area. With enough of the spy devices, your location can be tracked with surprising accuracy.

It may also be possible for the devices to listen in on phone calls. By acting as a “man in the middle,” StingRays can intercept your traffic while forwarding calls to their intended destination. You would probably never know something was amiss.– READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1