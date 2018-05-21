Lindsey Graham Goes All In for Trump: ‘Will End North Korea Threat in First Term’

On Sunday, Sen. Lindsey Graham stated that he spoke with President Donald Trump on the situation between the U.S. and North Korea and the upcoming talks next month, and that both men remained hopeful on the outcome.

As reported by The Hill, the South Carolina Republican was interviewed on “Fox News Sunday,” where he gave some remarks about the president’s determination to create a “win-win” solution for both parties.

“President Trump told me three days ago that he wants to end this in a win-win way,” Graham said about the upcoming meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“He thinks that’s possible, but if they pull out, they play him, then we will end North Korea’s threat to the American homeland in his first term and I will let you surmise as to what that might look like,” he added.

The leaders are scheduled to meet on June 12 in Singapore in order to discuss Pyongyang’s nuclear program. – READ MORE

