See the moment when a neo-Nazi is knocked unconscious after Antifa stalks, finds him on Twitter (VIDEO)

A man wearing a Nazi swastika armband was tracked on Twitter throughout the day Sunday, and when Antifa members caught up to him, he was knocked out cold with one punch.

The incident occurred in Seattle, and was documented on what appeared to be several Antifa-related Twitter accounts.

Buzzfeed reported that through the group’s detective work, the Antifa accounts were able to track and locate the man wearing the Nazi emblem. – READ MORE

Punch a Nazi Seattle edition pic.twitter.com/XtX15gqmwj — Peter Baggenstos MD (@Baggenst0s) 18 September 2017