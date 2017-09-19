True Pundit

See the moment when a neo-Nazi is knocked unconscious after Antifa stalks, finds him on Twitter (VIDEO)

Posted on by
A man wearing a Nazi swastika armband was tracked on Twitter throughout the day Sunday, and when Antifa members caught up to him, he was knocked out cold with one punch.

The incident occurred in Seattle, and was documented on what appeared to be several Antifa-related Twitter accounts.

Buzzfeed reported that through the group’s detective work, the Antifa accounts were able to track and locate the man wearing the Nazi emblem. – READ MORE

  • H. Zayre

    Today it may have been a good day, but one day…folk gone stop putting up with street thugs. Then it’s gone be some mess.

  • Jess

    It’s all fun and games until a nice lady walking by takes out her Sig P220 and sings attackers like this a lullaby before they get to finally meet Lucifer. They only operate in liberal garbage dumps like this city, recently run by a child rapist Democrat mayor. One day this will cost these people everything. It is coming.

  • Ernest Pearson

    I better never run into ANTIFA. They are cowards hiding behind full face masks!

  • Ernest Pearson

    Yep, but I pray many will repent a d get born again before their last breath is taken.