Nearly 550 Jailed Children Received $2 Million In Social Security Payments

Nearly 550 jailed children in just four states received $1.7 million in improper Social Security payments, a government watchdog reported Monday.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) was unaware that 273 kids were confined, the agency’s Inspector General reported. Nearly 160 of those were jailed for at least six months without SSA official’s knowledge.

“Our findings are conservative because we did not receive data on all confined juveniles in all four states,” the report said.

Additionally, SSA doesn’t routinely obtain information regarding imprisoned kids, since it doesn’t have memorandums of understanding with correctional facilities. – READ MORE