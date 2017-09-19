Ben Rhodes Is Jealous That Somebody Else Is Getting Attention For Lying

FOLLOW US!



If you watched the Emmys last night, my condolences. I didn’t tune in for a bunch of Democrats further alienating America and making themselves even more of a fringe party, because I can get that by turning on any channel of TV, or looking at any other form of media, at any hour of an average day in 2017. Putting Stephen Colbert in a tuxedo to do it for a few hours on a Sunday night in September seems redundant, but let them have their fun. This is all they have left.

At one point during the proceedings, Colbert brought out Sean Spicer to make a joke about crowd sizes. Get it? Because of that one time?

Our moral, ethical, and intellectual betters got the joke, and they didn’t like it one bit. This reaction in particular seemed pretty funny to me:

Interesting choice by Emmys to let someone joke about demonstrably lying to the American people on behalf of the most powerful person in US — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) September 18, 2017

That’s great. Hey, remember what Ben Rhodes used to do for a living? – READ MORE