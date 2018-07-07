True Pundit

Secretary Pompeo Took A Gift Along To Kim Jong Un Meeting — And It’s Pure Donald Trump

When Secretary of State Mike Pompeo left on Thursday for continued denuclearization talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, he carried with him two gifts from President Donald Trump. Along with a letter from Trump, Pompeo planned to hand deliver a CD copy of Elton John’s “Rocket Man.”

The gift was not only a reference to the nickname given to Kim by President Trump last year — when the two were engaged in a tit-for-tat that included a number of traded barbs, insults and shows of force — but also to their recent June summit, when Trump learned that Kim had never heard the song. – READ MORE

Secretary Pompeo Took A Gift Along To Kim Jong Un Meeting — And It’s Pure Donald Trump

It's a sign of how far things have come

