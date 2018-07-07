Rush Limbaugh Has Some Fun With Feminists Going On ‘Sex Strike’ For Roe V. Wade

In response to a Daily Wire report on pro-abortion feminists starting a “sex strike” to save Roe v. Wade, conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh decided to have some fun at radical feminists’ expense on Thursday to try to figure out exactly what they thought they were going to accomplish by their emphatically un-sexy protest.

“My question is this: Will anybody notice if these babes stop having sex? Will anybody notice?” asked Limbaugh. “Maybe Harvey Weinstein, but beyond that, would anybody notice that these women are having a sex strike? And what is this? A sex strike to save Roe v. Wade? I’m trying to figure out how this actually works.”

“Martin Sheen and Alec Baldwin have offered a tremendous sacrifice,” Rush explained. “A 24-hour food strike to protest Trump’s immigration policy. Twenty-four hour food strike. Martin Sheen is the guy that used to kick homeless people off of the sewer grates in Washington during the height of the homeless problem in the late eighties, early nineties, and sleep on the sewer grate himself while the homeless person froze to death somewhere so that he could show solidarity with the homeless. Now a 24-hour hunger strike? I mean, that’s not even a good gastrointestinal cleanse!”

“This a comedy, remember,” noted Limbaugh. “That really wasn’t the case. Warring husbands are the ones that got all the sex. As it’s always been. The wusses, you know, they’re left to look and that’s about it.” – READ MORE

