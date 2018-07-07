GOP congressional candidate tells Parkland father to stop ‘exploiting’ his daughter’s death

A Republican running for Congress told the father of a Parkland, Fla., school shooting victim on Friday to stop “exploiting” his daughter’s death by calling for gun control legislation.

Javier Manjarres, who is running for office in Florida’s 22nd Congressional District, took aim at Fred Guttenberg on Twitter, saying that his daughter, 14-year-old Jaime Guttenberg, was “shot by some lunatic who had an AR-15, not by the gun itself.”

Jaime Guttenberg was one of 17 people killed inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the February mass shooting.

“C’mon Fred. I can’t only imagine the pain you are feeling over the loss of your daughter, but stop exploiting her death in the name of some political agenda,” Manjarres tweeted at Fred Guttenberg. “Your daughter was shot by some lunatic who had an AR-15, not by the gun itself. #Fixit #VoteJavi.”

C'mon Fred. I can't only imagine the pain you are feeling over the loss of your daughter, but stop exploiting her death in the name of some political agenda. Your daughter was shot by some lunatic who had an AR-15, not by the gun itself. #Fixit #VoteJavi — Javier Manjarres (@VoteJavi) July 6, 2018

Manjarres was responding to a tweet from Guttenberg that slammed National Rifle Association (NRA) spokeswoman Dana Loesch for an Independence Day tweet calling for Budweiser beer, rifles and fireworks. – READ MORE

