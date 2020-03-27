Secretary Of State Pompeo: World Will Hold China Responsible For What Has Happened

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters that the other member nations of the G7 fully understood that China was launching a categorically false propaganda campaign claiming that the U.S. Military was responsible for bringing the coronavirus to China.

Sec. of State @MikePompeo: There was discussion at the G-7 about the “Intentional Disinformation Campaign” that China has been engaged in. The idea that the U.S. Military brought Coronavirus to China is “Crazy talk”. pic.twitter.com/NnDuLR8MfY — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 26, 2020

A reporter later asked Pompeo about members of Congress who have started talking about launching an international investigation into China over what happened.

“With respect to the first, I’ll leave to Congress. I’m not doing that anymore,” Pompeo said. “I’ll leave to Congress to decide how they want to proceed. But as I said earlier, today is not the day for recriminations and accountability. We need to make clear that the information that is available to everyone in the world is available. That means full transparency by everyone, including by the Chinese Communist Party. This is a continuing challenge. We still need good information from the Chinese Communist Party about what has taken place there and the level of the virus that continues inside of that country. We need accurate, transparent information just like we’re demanding from every country around the world.”

“But there will be a right time,” Pompeo added. “After we’ve managed to address this crisis, after we’ve managed to get these economies back on their feet, there’ll be a time for the world to evaluate responsibility for what took place.” – READ MORE

