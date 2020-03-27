WATCH: Stunning Visualization Reveals Where Spring Break Covidiots Traveled After Flooding Florida Beaches

On Monday we reported how thousands of young Americans laughed off warnings to self-isolate and partied on Florida beaches anyway for spring break – with several now testing positive for COVID-19.

The poster child for these selfish ‘covidiots’ – who will statistically survive coronavirus – was a spring breaker from Ohio, Bradley Sluder – told CBS News: “If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I’m not gonna let it stop me from partying,” adding “We’re just out here having a good time. Whatever happens, happens.”

In case you were wondering how far these spring break ‘covidiots’ traveled for their ill-advised debauchery data visualization company Tectonix used cell phone location data collected by company X-Mode to map out the travels of thousands of spring breakers, using special geo-spatial big-data analysis software. – READ MORE

