More Americans approve of President Trump than the news media on handling of coronavirus

The poll asked respondents their opinion about nine different entities, and whether they approve or disapprove of how those entities have handled the situation.

The most approved-of entities were hospitals (88%), children’s schools or daycares (83%), the state government and your employer (both 82%), and government health agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute of Health (80%).

“Americans are largely approving of how U.S. institutions and leaders are responding to the coronavirus situation,” Gallup’s Justin McCarthy wrote. “Hospitals are held in the highest regard during this health crisis, consistent with the high trust and ethical ratings medical and health workers receive in normal times.”

After that, there is a significant drop in approval rating to Vice President Mike Pence (61%), President Trump (60%) and Congress (59%). Then there’s another drop-off to get to the news media — the only entity listed that has a higher disapproval rating than approval rating.

Only 44% of respondents approve of the news media’s response to coronavirus, while 55% disapprove. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --