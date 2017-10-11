Weinstein could face criminal charges

Harvey Weinstein could still be on the hook for criminal charges — following an actress’ horrifying allegation of forced oral sex in his Tribeca office and an anonymous employee’s rape claim.

Lucia Evans told The New Yorker that Weinstein exposed himself and pushed her head into his lap during a solo meeting at the old Miramax office in 2004.

“If the allegations are true … they would support a prosecution for criminal sexual act in the first degree,” said Daniel Alonso, a former top prosecutor with the Manhattan DA’s Office. A conviction on the charge carries a sentence of up to 25 years in prison. – READ MORE