Seattle Seahawks Get Rid of Anthem Kneeler Michael Bennett in a Hurry, Reportedly Say He’s a ‘Pain in the Ass’

According to NFL Network, the Seattle Seahawks will trade defensive end Michael Bennett and their seventh-round draft pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for wide receiver Marcus Johnson and a fifth-round pick. The controversial move will save Seattle roughly $5.2 million next year.

However, the Seahawks’ justification for the move appears to be legitimate, as three coaches described Bennett as being a “pain in the a**,” according to Sports Illustrated.

Bennett made headlines last season for all the wrong reasons after he falsely claimed he was subject to police brutality and wrongly targeted in 2017. He issued a lengthy explanation of the encounter on Twitter, explaining that “the officers’ excessive use of force was unbearable.” The tweet went viral:

However, police later revealed footage and proved that Bennett was completely wrong in his accusation.

Bennett was also known for being a frequent protester during the national anthem. Bennett went as far as to say that he would continue to protest during the anthem even though it was the preference of Commissioner Roger Goodell for players to stand. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1