True Pundit

Business Politics Technology

Elon Musk goes on tweetstorm, siding with Trump over tariffs

Posted on by
Share:

SpaceX and Tesla chieftain Elon Musk has gone on a tweetstorm, tweeting to President Donald Trump about his recently announced tariffs on foreign imports of steel and aluminum.

Musk, who was a member of President Trump’s advisory council but left in June 2017, asked the president whether the U.S. and China should have the same rules for cars, delving into international trade policy at a time when it has become a touchy subject for many domestic corporations.

“Do you think the US & China should have equal & fair rules for cars?” Musk wrote. “Meaning, same import duties, ownership constraints & other factors.”

Musk added that American companies that ship their cars to China pay a significantly larger import duty than Chinese cars that come to the U.S.

“For example, an American car going to China pays 25% import duty, but a Chinese car coming to the US only pays 2.5%, a tenfold difference,” Musk tweeted. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Elon Musk goes on tweetstorm, siding with Trump over tariffs
Elon Musk goes on tweetstorm, siding with Trump over tariffs

SpaceX and Tesla chieftain Elon Musk has gone on a tweetstorm, tweeting to President Donald Trump about his recently announced tariffs on foreign imports of steel and aluminum.
Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: