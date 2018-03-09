Baltimore Paying $100K to Send Students to Gun Control Rally — But Couldn’t Afford to Heat Classrooms

The city of Baltimore is spending around $100,000 to send students to a gun control rally, but in January, it couldn’t even afford to heat its classrooms.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine E. Pugh (D) said the city plans to spend tens of thousands of dollars to send students on a fleet of free buses to the March For Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C., later this month.

She defended the spending, according to The Baltimore Sun, by saying the country “needs to hear the voices of the young people of Baltimore.”

But the Maryland city couldn’t even afford to keep those same young people warm at the beginning of the year, CNN reported. In fact, Baltimore had to close its schools because the heating systems weren’t keeping up with the low temperatures. – READ MORE

