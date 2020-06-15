Seattle ‘Autonomous Zone’ Demands U.S. Citizenship for 11 to 22M Illegal Aliens

Seattle, Washington’s, Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) is demanding that all 11 to 22 million illegal aliens living in the United States be granted American citizenship using Seattle Police Department funding.

CHAZ, formed by anarchists, Antifa members, and Black Lives Matter activists, has released a list of demands that would shift Seattle Police Department funding away from policing resources and towards providing naturalization ceremonies to all illegal aliens.

Officials for CHAZ also said illegal aliens must be called “undocumented” because “no person is illegal.” The demands include:

We demand that the funding previously used for Seattle Police be redirected into:

A) Socialized Health and Medicine for the City of Seattle.

B) Free public housing, because housing is a right, not a privilege.

C) Public education, to decrease the average class size in city schools and increase teacher salary.

D) Naturalization services for immigrants to the United States living here undocumented. (We demand they be called “undocumented” because no person is illegal.)

E) General community development. Parks, etc.

Despite the amnesty demand, CHAZ has specific borders around its perimeters, as Breitbart News reported. CHAZ’s borders surround its six-street block radius and at least one person has been deported from the autonomous zone without due process. – READ MORE

