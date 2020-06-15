Romney Predicts Trump Will Defeat Biden in the General Election

A frequent critic of President Donald Trump is predicting that the president will defeat former Vice President Joe Biden (D) in the general election in November.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told Politico’s Jake Sherman, “I’m confident that we will keep the majority in the Senate.

He added, “And I actually, have long predicted the president will be reelected — I continue to think that’s the case.”

Romney’s comments come as a series of recent polls have painted a bleak picture for Trump’s re-election prospects. A recent Gallup poll found that Trump’s approval ratings plunged 10 points from a record high just a month earlier. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --