Street preacher attacked in Seattle’s autonomous zone: ‘Stop choking me!’ (VIDEO)

A street preacher entered the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone in Seattle, where his free speech was stifled, physically assaulted, and choked. Elijah Schaffer of BlazeTV, who is the host of the “Slightly Offens*ve” podcast, was reporting from the CHAZ on Saturday and captured some unnerving video.

The New York Times wrote an article about the CHAZ titled “Free Food, Free Speech and Free of Police: Inside Seattle’s ‘Autonomous Zone.'” However, speech may not be as free as advertised. Several people in the CHAZ demanded that the preacher be removed from the autonomous zone for speech about Christianity that offended them.

I definitely understand that many street preachers can be offensive Openly saying things that upset people Especially in a big liberal city But after 11 minutes this young man stepped in and reminded people they aren’t the police Different styles of leadership for sure pic.twitter.com/PwHDspuWhm — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) June 13, 2020

One activist in the CHAZ threatened the protester. In the video, a man wearing a red bandanna on his face can be heard telling the preacher, “You’ll die out here bro. Do you wanna die out here?” The preacher responded, “Sin is worse than death.” – READ MORE

