Sean Penn Suggests Kamala Harris, Jeff Flake 2020 Ticket to Fix the ‘Damage of this Administration’

Actor Sean Penn has an idea for a 2020 presidential ticket to challenge President Donald Trump — Sen. Kamala Harris and Sen. Jeff Flake.

“I could easily see someone like Kamala Harris running with someone like Jeff Flake where it isn’t about agreement on policy, it’s an agreement on policy, it’s agreement on being dignified human beings,” Penn said during the WTF podcast with host Marc Maron.

Penn said it was more important to focus on getting reasonable people back in office to “recalibrate after the damage of this administration.”

The two-time Academy Award-winner said he proposed a similar idea to former failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton — urging her to select Ohio Governor John Kasich as her running mate, but insisting that it did not happen. – READ MORE

