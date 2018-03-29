Politics
New Poll Suggests Stormy Daniels Controversy Not a Detriment to Trump’s Approval Rating
Despite voters believing porn star Stormy Daniels and her accusations against President Donald Trump, a new polling analysis claimed that the controversy was unlikely to significantly impact Trump’s approval rating.
Politico asked on Wednesday whether Trump was “Teflon Don”considering his approval rating barely changed since this weekend’s “60 Minutes” interview in which Daniels described her alleged relationship with him.
“Taken together, the data suggest Trump’s past behavior with women is already known among voters — and many are willing to overlook it,” Steven Shepard, Politico’s chief polling analyst, said on Wednesday.
He cited how Trump’s approval rating only dipped to 42 percent from 44 percent before Daniels’ interview. 56 percent believe the two had an affair. – READ MORE