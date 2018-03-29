Rapper Cardi B goes full Rand Paul with new album release

If Cardi B doesn’t know already, she’s becoming a libertarian icon. The announcement of her new album, titled “Invasion of Privacy,” set to drop in early April, is cementing her place at the top of the ballot on the Libertarian Party ticket in 2028.

Less than a week ago, Cardi B trashed Congress as well as state and local governments over the lack of transparency with respect to where her tax dollars went.

Next thing you know, Cardi B, born Belcalis Almanzar, will start railing against the government over issues like occupational licensing and gun control. And she’s already weighed in on how to improve school safety in the wake of the Parkland shooting. – READ MORE

