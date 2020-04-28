Sean Hannity threatens to sue the New York Times if they don’t apologize and retract coronavirus story

Fox News host Sean Hannity threatened to sue the New York Times over a coronavirus story unless they retracted and apologized for including him.

In a letter from Hannity’s lawyer to the New York Times, his lawyer demands the newspaper retract a story that connected Hannity’s statements about the coronavirus to a man who later died from the disease.

The letter accused the Times of “blatant and outrageous disregard for the truth in mischaracterizing Mr. Hannity’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and blaming him for the tragic death of Joe Joyce.”

The Joyce story was published on April 18 and detailed how the family of Joyce said that he was a Fox News viewer and believed the virus was a hoax intended to damage President Donald Trump. – READ MORE

