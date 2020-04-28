Virginia judge rules indoor gun range can reopen, dealing a blow to Gov. Northam’s shutdown order

A Virginia judge has ruled that an indoor gun range shut down by Gov. Ralph Northam’s (D) coronavirus executive order may immediate reopen, saying the governor overstepped with his mandate because state statute “specifically limits his authority in relation to the right to keep and bear arms.”

SafeSide Lynchburg, an indoor gun range in Lynchburg, was shut down along with other indoor ranges in the state as part of Northam’s COVID-19 dictates. Outdoor ranges were still allowed to operate, while indoor ranges were determined to be “places of amusement,” and therefore deemed nonessential during the pandemic.

SafeSide sued Northam over the closure, joined by Gun Owners of America, Virginia Citizens Defense League, and the Association of Virginia Gun Ranges.

On Monday, Judge Patrick Yeatts issued a temporary injunction allowing the range to reopen, finding that “indoor ranges are protected” by a statute that states that “the Governor cannot ‘in any way limit or prohibit the rights of the people to keep and bear arms.'” – READ MORE

