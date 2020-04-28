Trump Dismisses Biden’s Claim He Might Try to Delay the Presidential Election

When it comes to the prediction that the president might try to push off the presidential election, President Donald Trump is denying those claims.

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden made the claim on April 23, “Mark my words, I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held.”

The former vice president added at the time, “That’s the only way he thinks he can possibly win.”

However, Trump is dismissing that claim.

During Monday’s White House press conference, the president told reporters in response to Biden’s prediction, “I never even thought of changing the date of the election. Why would I do that? November 3, it’s a good number.”

“No, I look forward to that election,” Trump continued. “That was just made up propaganda, not by him, but by some of the many people writing little statements.” – READ MORE

