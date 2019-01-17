Sean Hannity: The walls are closing in on false prophet James Comey. William Barr cares about equal justice

Like a false prophet of moral righteousness, James Comey, former FBI director is constantly pretending to be a courageous hero fighting for truth and justice. In reality, he is a hateful, vengeful, arrogant narcissist who abused power and fostered one of the most corrupt federal departments this country has ever seen. But we can report the walls are closing in on James Comey.

We have, yet, another major development in our “Hannity Watch” on the “Deep State.” Former FBI general counsel James Baker, the man who served as Jim Comey’s top lawyer, he, too, like others. is now criminal investigation for leaking to the media. And Baker has long faced scrutiny over his ties to “Mother Jones” reporter David Corn. Remember, Corn was the first journalist to report the existence of Christopher Steele’s dirty dossier in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election.

So, let’s keep track of Comey’s leadership at the FBI. You know, Mr. Integrity. Now, of course, we know Comey himself was fired by President Trump. His second in command, Andrew McCabe, was fired for lying. Andrew McCabe is now currently under a criminal investigation. Comey’s top investigator, Peter Strzok, well, he was fired for his obvious political bias. He may soon be under criminal investigation, as well as his ex- girlfriend, top FBI lawyer Lisa Page. She was forced to resign over her bias.

Then have you Comey’s chief of staff, James Rybicki, he has resigned. And now, we know Comey’s general counsel Jim Baker now, we can report, under an official criminal investigation, for something Comey himself that he admitted to doing when he leaked the FBI memos about President Trump. Remember, to his professor friend at Columbia, and then to the New York Times for the very purpose of spurring a special counsel investigation, which coincidentally — well, that’s being carried out by Comey’s close friend Robert Mueller. How nice.

So, what did all the people have in common? They all wanted Hillary Clinton to win, one of them 100 million to zero. They all hated — and continue to hate — Donald Trump. They all worked together to rig our political system and fix the outcome of the 2016 election by using their powerful top position — not rank and file — the top positions, the FBI and the DOJ, to help Hillary Clinton win, to cheat, to rig an election.

And as we now know, they had an emergency policy and a media leak strategy in case Clinton didn’t win, 100 million to zero. And after James Comey was fired, top officials inside the FBI were angry. They acted out of that anger, malice, emotion. And without any evidence, no probable cause or reasonable suspicion, they ended up launching what was a partisan investigation into the President of the United States, with a wild conspiracy accusing the president of working with Vladimir Putin to fire Comey because Russia told him to do it. No evidence. – READ MORE