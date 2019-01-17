Broke teen who sold kidney for an iPhone now bedridden for life

A Chinese man is now bedridden for life after he sold his kidney as a teenager to the black market to buy the latest Apple products.

Wang Shangkun was 17 years old when he made the fateful decision. Shortly after the illegal surgery he began suffering from a decreased level of kidney function.

Eight years on, the 25-year-old is now bedridden for life after his remaining organ failed.

Mr. Shangkun had sold his kidney to black market organ harvesters in April 2011 where he received AUD$4500 — purchasing a iPhone 4 and iPad 2 with the funds.

“Why do I need a second kidney? One is enough,” he said in reports at the time.

Mr. Wang now spends his days in bed and relies on dialysis to survive his kidney failure, local Chinese media recently revealed.

The illegal surgery had caused him to develop renal deficiency which is believed to have led to an infection due to the unsanitary setting of where it took place and the apparent lack of post-operative care, Mirror UK reported.