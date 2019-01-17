 

Report: Secret Service, DHS Reject Nancy Pelosi’s ‘Security’ Excuse for Canceling State of the Union

Multiple Reports Indicate That The U.s. Secret Service And The Department Of Homeland Security Both Reject Speaker Of The House Nancy Pelosi’s Stated Reason For Asking The President Of The United States To Postpone The State Of The Union Address.

On Wednesday, Pelosi wrote to the president to rescind her Jan. 3 invitation for him to address Congress on January 29, in keeping with tradition.

Pelosi blamed a lack of available security due to the ongoing partial government shutdown: “This requires hundreds of people working on the logistics and security of it. Most of those people are either furloughed or victims of the shutdown. The president’s shutdown. But that isn’t the point. The point is security. … [It’s] a security decision which is completely out of my hands.” – READ MORE

