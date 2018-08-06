Sean Hannity: CNN’s Outrage Is About ‘Intimidating’ People Who Call Out Their Bias

Conservative Radio And Television Star Sean Hannity Slammed The Feigned Outrage Of Left-wing Journalists With Breitbart News Washington Political Editor Matt Boyle On Siriusxm’s Breitbart News Saturday.

“It’s like a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week obsession. Every second, every minute, every hour, every day … all they’re looking for is something to be outraged about as it relates to the president,” Hannity told Boyle and co-host Kaya Jones.

Speaking to CNN’s assertion reporter Jim Acosta’s “life was in jeopardy” at a Trump rally because a crowd shouted insults including “CNN sucks” at him, Hannity was very skeptical. “Let me be very clear about this, if I’m ever at any event, and I’m a prominent conservative — and I think both of you would agree with me — if anybody in the crowd ever dared to lay a hand on anybody from the media, we would be the first people to step in and stop it,” he said. “At least I would jump right in, get right in the middle of it, and stop it.”

“There’s a reason that people are shouting ‘CNN sucks.’ It’s because they do suck,” Hannity quipped. “This is just a means of — I think — of intimidating and trying to silence people for telling them — really shouting at them — that their coverage is abusively biased.” – READ MORE

Fox News host Sean Hannity targeted CNN’s Jim Acosta during the opening monologue of his show Thursday, calling the White House correspondent “the king of lies.”

Hannity said that while he would “be the first person to jump in and personally defend any journalist who was attacked anywhere in the country,” he said Americans also have the freedom of speech and the “duty” to call out “fake news.”

“The fact that the people of this country are so fed up with their bias, their lying, is not a call for violence at all,” Hannity said. “As a matter of fact, it’s actually freedom of speech and our duty to call out blatant lies, fake news for what it is. And it’s no surprise that you, the American people, no longer trust the so-called mainstream media.”

Hannity said that Acosta, who he referred to as “the king of lies” and the “king of fake news,” had attempted “to self-righteously seize the moral high ground” during a Thursday exchange with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders at a White House press briefing. –READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1