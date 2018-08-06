WATCH: MSNBC’s Ruhle Mocks Americans Who Fear Socialism

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle this week mocked Americans who fear socialism while also claiming that Republicans have hijacked the word “patriot.”

Ruhle was joined by Financial Times Editor Brendan Greeley, who tried to downplay the negative connotations that come with the word “socialism.”

“Social Democratic Reforms Like Medicare-for-all Are, In The Eyes Of Dsa, Part Of The Long, Uneven Process Of Building That Support, And Eventually Overthrowing Capitalism.”

In an op-ed for Vox Wednesday, Democratic Socialists of America member and staff writer for Jacobin, Meagan Day, makes clear that the young Democratic candidate’s comment is not a regrettable moment of hyperbole, it is the ultimate goal of their shared ideology: “In the long run, democratic socialists want to end capitalism,” writes Day.

(…)

Day cites Ocasio-Cortez’s goal of “Medicare-for-all” as an “instructive example” of how the DSA is working to overthrow capitalism incrementally:

… Medicare-for-all is not socialism. It would only nationalize insurance, not the whole health care system. Doctors would remain private employees, for example, though under some plans they would be required to restructure their businesses into nonprofit entities. Democratic socialists ultimately want something more like the British National Health Service (NHS), in which everyone pays taxes to fund not just insurance but doctors and hospitals and medicine as well. This would give us the opportunity to design a system that benefits every one of us, not a few pharmaceutical and hospital network executives.– READ MORE

