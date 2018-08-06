Trump ramps up attacks on journalists: ‘They can also cause War!’

President Trump on Sunday ratcheted up his attacks on the news media as the “enemy of the people,” saying they “can also cause War.”

He accused journalists in an early morning tweet of “purposely” causing “division & distrust” in the country.

“The Fake News hates me saying that they are the Enemy of the People only because they know it’s TRUE,” he said. “I am providing a great service by explaining this to the American People.”

The Fake News hates me saying that they are the Enemy of the People only because they know it’s TRUE. I am providing a great service by explaining this to the American People. They purposely cause great division & distrust. They can also cause War! They are very dangerous & sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2018

“They purposely cause great division & distrust,” he added. “They can also cause War! They are very dangerous & sick!” – READ MORE

President Donald Trump Began His Rally In Pennsylvania On Thursday With A List Of Grievances For The Media.

“They can make anything bad because they are the fake, fake disgusting news,” Trump said, speaking to the crowd about the negative coverage of his visit with Queen Elizabeth.

Trump said he arrived early to the palace and had a wonderful time having tea and visiting with the Queen, but that the press reported that he was late and that he “overstayed” his welcome.

“She liked our first lady, and our first lady liked her … we got along fantastically well,” Trump said about the Queen.

Trump added that his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin was also successful, despite criticism from the media. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1