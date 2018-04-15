Seahawks Sign QB Who’s Never Taken a Snap Over Kaepernick After He Refuses to Stand for Anthem

On Thursday, ESPN published a report on Colin Kaepernick and his scheduled training with the Seattle Seahawks.

However, before the work out even began, the NFL team postponed his trip because Kaepernick reportedly told them he would not stop kneeling during the national anthem if he was given the opportunity to play next season.

The Seahawks have signed 25-year-old backup quarterback Stephen Morris, who has never taken a snap in the NFL. Morris was signed by the Jaguars in 2014, as a free agent, but he never played any games.

Morris has signed for the Eagles, Colts, and Redskins since 2014, but did not make the roster of 53 players on any of those teams. – READ MORE

