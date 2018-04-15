Gowdy: Comey’s Book Is ‘Beneath The Dignity’ Of The FBI (VIDEO)

.@TGowdySC: “We need an apolitical @FBI… I can’t think of anyone who’s done a better job of politicizing the FBI than [@Comey] has in the last 36 to 48 hours.” pic.twitter.com/YF4uSMzj42 — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 13, 2018

South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy blasted James Comey on Friday over the former FBI director’s forthcoming book, calling it “beneath the dignity” of the bureau.

“I can’t think of anyone who’s done a better job of politicizing the FBI than [Comey] has in the last 36 to 48 hours,” Gowdy said on “Fox & Friends.”

“I think it’s sad,” he added.

Comey has received some criticism for taking petty jabs at President Trump’s physical appearance in the book, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership.” – READ MORE

