Gowdy: Comey’s Book Is ‘Beneath The Dignity’ Of The FBI (VIDEO)

South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy blasted James Comey on Friday over the former FBI director’s forthcoming book, calling it “beneath the dignity” of the bureau.

“I can’t think of anyone who’s done a better job of politicizing the FBI than [Comey] has in the last 36 to 48 hours,” Gowdy said on “Fox & Friends.”

“I think it’s sad,” he added.

Comey has received some criticism for taking petty jabs at President Trump’s physical appearance in the book, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership.” – READ MORE

