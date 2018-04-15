REPORT: CNN’s Sally Kohn Fabricated Quotes In Her Book

On Thursday, a left-wing podcast host accused CNN commentator Sally Kohn of fabricating quotes in her newly-released book, “The Opposite Of Hate.”

Fast forward to a few weeks ago, she casually lets it slide that I'm quoted in her book. Oh? Really. I don't remember sitting down for an interview or agreeing to be quoted. Let's look at the quote shall we? pic.twitter.com/wJxcKuaubD — Aminatou Sow (@aminatou) April 12, 2018

This quote is explosive and not only do I not remember saying it or Sally asking for my permission to quote me in the car ride, she has admitted to me that she did not go back to factcheck sources in her book. This has been a real education the book editing process. pic.twitter.com/PKekIwe5Wc — Aminatou Sow (@aminatou) April 12, 2018

In a series of tweets, Aminatou Sow accused Kohn of falsely attributing quotes to her in the book. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1