One of 20 sculptures erected on the World Trade Center grounds that depict G20 countries as sugary delights may not have the same effect as the others; it’s a nine-foot-tall statue honoring Saudi Arabia that is wrapped in the nation’s emerald flag bearing the Arabic inscription, “There is no god but Allah, and Mohammed is the prophet.”

15 of the 19 hijackers responsible for the murders of roughly 3,000 Americans came from Saudi Arabia.

In September 2016, former President Barack Obama vetoed a bill allowing lawsuits against foreign sponsors of terrorism. Speaking of The Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act, or JASTA, which would have permitted an exception to the doctrine of “sovereign immunity” so that one country could sue in another country’s courts, Obama issued a three-page veto message to Congress in which he stated that he had “deep sympathy” for the families of victims of terrorism, but making an exception would hinder a president’s ability to conduct foreign policy. He wrote, “I recognize that there is nothing that could ever erase the grief the 9/11 families have endured. Enacting JASTA into law, however, would neither protect Americans from terrorist attacks nor improve the effectiveness of our response to such attacks.”

Five days after Obama vetoed the bill, both houses of Congress passed the bill into law after overriding the veto.

In 2017, the families of 850 people who died and another 1,500 who were injured on 9/11 sued Saudi Arabia, alleging that the Saudi Arabian government supported al-Qaeda in four ways.