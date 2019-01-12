Acosta Gets Into Twitter Feud With Trump Jr. It Doesn’t End Well For Him.

Donald Trump Jr. put CNN’s Jim Acosta in his place on Thursday in response to the White House correspondent taking a swipe at him on social media after being roundly mocked over videos he posted on his Twitter account.

Acosta visited the border in McAllen, Texas, ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit, and decided to try to prove that the president was wrong about the border. The result was Acosta unintentionally demonstrating that border walls made the area safer.

Of course you don’t Jim. That’s because walls work. Thanks for your help proving @realDonaldTrump’s point and simultaneously creating one of the best self-own videos ever!!! https://t.co/QVXsJTwFh8 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 10, 2019

“It’s a little strange Don,” Acosta replied. “You guys seem to be saying the current measures in place are working. Does that mean your dad should reopen the government and get federal employees back to work? #byebye”

It’s a little strange Don. You guys seem to be saying the current measures in place are working. Does that mean your dad should reopen the government and get federal employees back to work? #byebye https://t.co/UY0NMye8BO — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 10, 2019

“I know this might be hard for you to comprehend Jimbo, but the reason why all of Twitter has been mocking you today is because you were at a part of the border WITH A WALL,” Trump Jr. fired back. “So yes, of course it was working. Replicate that across the border & we’ll all be safer. #RealNews #ByeBye”

I know this might be hard for you to comprehend Jimbo, but the reason why all of Twitter has been mocking you today is because you were at a part of the border WITH A WALL. So yes, of course it was working. Replicate that across the border & we’ll all be safer. #RealNews #ByeBye https://t.co/BtdJ3GcxSV — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 10, 2019

– READ MORE