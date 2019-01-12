GoFundMe to refund the $20 million raised for the border wall

A crowdfunding effort for a wall at the southern border reached an impressive number, but it may have to give all that money back.

The GoFundMe campaign started by Brian Kolfage, a triple amputee Air Force veteran and motivational speaker, sought to provide $1 billion to fund President Donald Trump’s border wall.

As of Friday, the campaign raised just over $20 million, but it’s not all that Kolfage hoped for.

The campaign, GoFundMe said, was designed to be all or nothing.

“When the campaign was created, the campaign organizer specifically stated on the campaign page, ‘If we don’t reach our goal or come significantly close we will refund every single penny,'” GoFundMe told CNN. “He also stated on the campaign page, ‘100% of your donations will go to the Trump Wall. If for ANY reason we don’t reach our goal we will refund your donation.'”

“That did not happen. This means all donors will receive a refund,” GoFundMe told CNN.

However, the campaign page was still up early Saturday and accepting donations, and it’s unclear when it will be taken down. GoFundMe said it is up to the campaign organizer to determine when it will be shut down. – READ MORE