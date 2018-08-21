Actual Election Interference: China Targeting Republican Districts with Anti-Tariff Propaganda

Russia, Russia, Russia! It’s the rallying cry of the usual suspects of the establishment media and anti-Trump camp. Nothing of any significance has been proven thus far, however, there may be actual foreign election interference of significance going on.

While all eyes, so to speak, are focused on Russia, China has been busy creating an animated propaganda video bashing President Donald Trump’s tariffs against the nation, published as ‘opinion’ on the website of the China Global Television Network, according to Breitbart.

So how does a video with a talking almond published on a Chinese TV website interfere with an American election? Because the video directly gives ammunition to Democrats. It also directly speaks to American voters in relation to the upcoming midterms.

“California’s 7,000 almond growers have actually been left out in the cold. Though the traditionally blue state voted for the Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016, many of our state’s farmers supported Trump,” the video said.

“Some of our top almond-producing regions in the state are actually represented by Republicans. But unfortunately, with neither trade nor aid, our state’s farmers now stand to lose the most in this escalating trade war.”

“Tell me, do you want all those fruits, nuts, and veggies to pile up and rot simply because President Trump is killing trade at the expense of the many?”

There are several districts in California that Democrats would love to flip to blue. One is the rural 10th Congressional District, currently served by U.S. Representative Jeff Dehman, who is also an almond rancher. According to Ballotpedia, Denham will be facing Democrat Josh Harder, who has been endorsed by former president Barrack Obama and has worked with the Gates Foundation. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump on Saturday pointed the finger at the foreign country he considers America’s real threat, calling those who fail to perceive the danger “fools.”

“All of the fools that are so focused on looking only at Russia should start also looking in another direction, China,” Trump tweeted. “But in the end, if we are smart, tough and well prepared, we will get along with everyone!”

All of the fools that are so focused on looking only at Russia should start also looking in another direction, China. But in the end, if we are smart, tough and well prepared, we will get along with everyone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2018

One expert said Trump’s China policy has veered away from the Obama-era approach of trying to use multi-national agreements to become China’s friend into a more direct bilateral competition.

“I do not see very many issues this administration is trying to work with China on,” said Bonnie Glaser, a China analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. – READ MORE