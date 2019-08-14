Scott: Taxpayers Should Support ‘American Businesses Over Chinese Products’ Amid Hong Kong Protests

A Republican lawmaker from Florida called for American taxpayers to boycott “Chinese products” amid the circulation of rumors that the Chinese government might militarily intervene in the pro-democracy protests taking place in Hong Kong.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said on Tuesday that “China’s aggression” toward the protesters in Hong Kong warranted losing the “support” of the American taxpayers and called for people to support “American businesses” instead of “Chinese products.”

“American taxpayers cannot continue to support China’s aggression, and must start supporting American businesses over Chinese products,” Scott said. “This is about protecting human rights.”

The Florida Republican went on to claim that mainland China “is attempting” to halt the “prosperity and remaining political freedom of Hong Kong” and that America and the other “freedom-loving nations” of the world need to be ready to “defend freedom” in Hong Kong should the violence escalate. – READ MORE