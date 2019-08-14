Gowdy Calls Nadler’s Bluff on Impeachment, Says He Needs to ‘File’ or ‘Shut Up’

Former Congressman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) called out the indecision of House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) after he claimed he was considering an “informal impeachment.”

“I think is you wear a tuxedo instead of a Hawaiian shirt if it’s formal. I have no idea what that means. I mean, what is informal impeachment? Look, Jerry’s in a tough spot. You’ve got some really charismatic New York politicians: Alexandria , Hakeem , Kathleen Rice — and he just ain’t one of them. And he’s going to be in trouble next election cycle, so he’s got to gin up the base.”

Gowdy advised Nadler to just make up his mind on the issue, instead of dragging out the suspense surrounding impeachment forever.

“Either file articles of impeachment and put them on the floor of the House for a vote, or shut up,” said Gowdy. “But nobody is falling for this informal versus formal impeachment. There ain’t but one kind. Go file your articles of impeachment, put them on the floor, you’ll win in the House, you’ll lose in front of the jury, but go ahead and do it. But there’s no such thing as informal impeachment.” – READ MORE