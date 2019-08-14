Stacey Abrams Open to Being Running Mate to Eventual Democratic Nominee

Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said she would be open to being the running mate for whoever captures the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Following a speech Tuesday in which she announced she would not run for president and would focus instead on voting rights projects, Abrams told the New York Times she “would be honored to be considered by any nominee” as his or her running mate.

“But my responsibility is to focus on the primary,” she said. “And that means using the primary as an opportunity to build the apparatus to fight voter suppression. Because in the end, no matter where I fit, no matter which ones of our nominees win, if we haven’t fought this scourge, if we haven’t pushed back against Moscow Mitch and his determination to block any legislation that would cure our voting machines, then we are all in a world of trouble.”

Abrams previously dismissed speculation that Joe Biden wanted her as his running mate in March, saying “you don’t run for second place.”

If chosen, she would be the first African-American woman on a major presidential ticket in the country’s history. She would be the third woman overall to be the nominee for vice president, following Republican Sarah Palin in 2008 and Democrat Geraldine Ferraro in 1984. – READ MORE