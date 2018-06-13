Scott Pruit Goes All in For Trump, Hails EPA Progress Under Donald’s Leadership

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt touted his agency’s achievements of the past year and a half, and pushed back against the recent barrage of criticism leveled at him.

Pruitt had a very busy start to the weekend. He was a featured speaker Friday morning at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority conference in Washington, D.C.

Later that day, he flew to Denver for the annual Western Conservative Summit. At both events, the EPA leader — who’s faced intense public scrutiny in past months — celebrated numerous regulatory rollbacks and other accomplishments during his tenure.

“This is a transformational time. There are certain times in history that when you’re living in them you recognize that what’s happening is going to impact generations into the future,” Pruitt said Friday at the Road to Majority conference, comparing the Trump White House to former President Ronald Reagan’s legacy.

After arriving in Denver, the EPA leader went into more detail on how his agency has changed since the Obama administration — and how it’s better.

“The past administration had an unapologetic declared war on a sector of our economy,” Pruitt told the Western Conservative Summit crowd. – READ MORE

