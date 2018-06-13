Drudge Report Redesigns Site for First Time in at Least 20 Years

The Drudge Report recently entered the mobile era with a site designed specifically for smart phones.

Drudge is among the most popular news sites in the United States, as tens of millions of unique visitors visit each month to read the day’s top headlines.

The conservative news aggregator has changed little since its launch in 1997 during the second term of President Bill Clinton.

Until last week, when smart phone users went to the site they saw — like desk top visitors — the page’s iconic basic three column format, but in very small print.

In order to read the headlines well (if at all), would-be news consumers had to zoom in.

Now, those who go to Drudgereport.com on their mobile devices see a single column of news, with each story printed large enough to be read. – READ MORE

