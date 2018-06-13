Avenatti Claims Russians Are After Him

Michael Avenatti told The Daily Beast Tuesday that he believes the Russian government is trying to plant damaging stories about him in the press, without any evidence to support this claim.

Avenatti, the media-friendly attorney representing porn star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump, claims two members of the media and a “high ranking American intelligence official” informed him of the Russian plot.

“They’re doing it because they see me as a threat, a considerable threat,” he told The Daily Beast. “If we weren’t a threat, none of this would be happening.”

Avenatti also told The Daily Beast that members of the Russian government are trying to spread a story that he once traveled to Moscow and had sexual relationships with several women during his trip.

“They were trying to claim that I too had taken a trip to Moscow,” Avenatti said to The Daily Beast. “I’ve never been to Moscow in my life. I’ve never traveled to Russia in my life.” – READ MORE

