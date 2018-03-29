Scientists say they’ve discovered a new human organ, and it might be the biggest

Of all the countless subjects of scientific research that have ever existed, you’d have to think the human body would be the most well-understood. We’re still tackling plenty of pesky diseases and ailments but the overall makeup of our bodies must be pretty well understood at this point, right? Not so, according to new research that suggests mankind has completely overlooked an entire human organ, and it could be the largest of all.

A lengthy new study published in Scientific Reports describes what is called the interstitium. It’s the name being given to the many tiny, fluid-filled gaps within human tissue that blanket the entire human body. These tiny spaces and the fluid that fills them aren’t new to science, but this new work argues that we may be drastically underestimating its importance, and the role it plays in human anatomy may be dramatic enough to warrant its labeling as an organ.

Every youngster is taught in school that the largest human organ doesn’t exist within the body but around it — the skin. The interstitium present in each human may in fact be larger overall than our skin itself, and if the scientific community embraces its labeling as an organ it may be the new king. – READ MORE

