Ex-NYPD Officer Shares What Happened When He Asked Criminal About Gun Laws
When I was an NYPD police officer in the 90s I asked a recently arrested twenty-something man, while I was working in the cells, how he felt about gun laws. He laughed and said “we love em because we know you won’t have a gun.”
— Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 26, 2018
What happens when new gun control laws are passed?
Liberals — especially a new wave of activists who are too young to vote — are convinced that firearm crime and murder would be magically wiped out, if only their sweeping restrictions were implemented.
Conservatives and people who understand reality know that the world isn’t that simple. One former NYPD cop knows quite a lot about the mean streets and real-life violence … and he just hit opponents of the Second Amendment with the cold, hard truth.
