EPIC FAIL: Parkland Student Makes Most False Statement Ever About Second Amendment

On Tuesday, a student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School made one of the most factually false statements about the Second Amendment in the history of Twitter, which ignited the social media platform into a firestorm.

In a tweet, far-left activist Cameron Kasky claimed: “The first amendment has restrictions. The second amendment has no restrictions. These weapons are not in the hands of “well-regulated” militias. The changes the people are demanding do not desecrate the second amendment, they just make it a safe addition to our constitution.”

The first amendment has restrictions. The second amendment has no restrictions. These weapons are not in the hands of “well-regulated” militias. The changes the people are demanding do not desecrate the second amendment, they just make it a safe addition to our constitution. — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) March 27, 2018

Kasky’s latest lie is so patently false that it is embarrassing for the anti-gun movement that he supports, as it undermines its legitimacy in the eyes of critics and independent-minded thinkers who are looking for the truth. – READ MORE

