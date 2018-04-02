Scientists say new mind-reading machine can translate thoughts into text

Scientists have developed a new mind-reading machine that translates what you are thinking and instantly displays your thoughts as text, the Daily Mail reported.

Here’s how it works: Electrodes are implanted in the brain and linked to a computer that translates electrical signals transmitted by the brain.

Scientists claim the machine can interpret the consonants and vowels we use to form thoughts. The Daily Mail explains:

The machine registers and analyses the combination of vowels and consonants that we use when constructing a sentence in our brains. It interprets these sentences based on neural signals and can translate them into text in real time.

Finally, these “thoughts” are translated into words, which appear on a monitor screen. – READ MORE

