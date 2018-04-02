WATCH: CNN cuts off interview after shooting victim’s brother accuses media of ‘ruining lives forever’

This was tough to watch…. the brother of #StephonClark w. Don Lemon last night on CNN pic.twitter.com/DuPW2Prato — #BreakingLu (@BreakingLu) March 29, 2018

CNN can’t get enough of grieving victims.

The latest cringe-worthy example came Friday night, when the third-place cable news network scheduled Stevante Clark, brother of Stephon Clark.

Stevante made headlines earlier this week when he stormed the Sacramento, California city meeting and jumped on the dias, creating a scene, after his brother was shot by police earlier this month.

The only reasonable explanation for his appearance on CNN is that network executives were hoping a similar stunt would generate additional headlines. – READ MORE

